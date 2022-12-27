Tired of high electricity prices, fed up driver charges electric vehicle with lamp post

Europe is dealing with a massive energy crisis, causing countless people to struggle with inflated energy costs. This is extra painful for those with electric vehicles, and one Netherlands man hatched a brilliant plan to charge his car for free.

Too bad he wasn’t inconspicuous about it.

Oud-Beijerland police took to Instagram to announce they are searching for a man who allegedly stole electricity from a public street light. He apparently plugged his Tesla into the lamppost and left his car to charge.

“We are curious about the story behind this action,” the police department said, translated into English. “The owner can report this at the police station.” Photos show the car parked on the street with an electric wire running from it to the back of the pole.

NL Times further reports electric car owners are feeling the pinch of soaring electricity prices, making their commutes pricier than those with premium gas vehicles.

Despite this guy trying to cut his bills, he could face a fine up to 100,000 Euros, or $106,000, in addition to a maximum four years behind bars, since stealing electricity is considered a mighty big crime.