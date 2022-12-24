You’re a bad thief, Mr. Grinch!

Someone’s rap sheet grew three sizes the day they decided to rob Universal Studios in Florida.

Click Orlando reports Alexander Gill and an accomplice, who was in a wheelchair and had a Grinch blanket over her lap, headed into a Universal Studios gift shop. Gill landed himself in hot water when he tried employing the five finger discount on a pin.

An officer apparently caught Gill in action and intercepted him before he left the store with the pin in his back pocket. Gill handed the pin off to the confronting officer and was taken to the investigations office with his accomplice.

It was then officers got a sense something was amiss with the woman’s Grinch blanket; they discovered she was concealing two bags of merchandise.

They also realized the blanket wasn’t paid for and calculated the pair tried to make off with nearly $800 worth of merchandise.

Gill now faces a third-degree grand theft charge, but it is unknown if the woman is facing any charges.