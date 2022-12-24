Maybe you shouldn’t steal Santa after a night of drinking

Santa, or at least his statue, is back in front of Bonjour Main after a drunk man stole him in the dead of night.

WSPA reports the incident happened in Greenville, South Carolina, where security footage captured a man named Melvin wrap his arms around the Santa decoration and take off with him.

Melvin says he had one too many that night; after he woke up the next morning to the stolen Santa, he realized he had messed up. He went back to the restaurant to apologize to the owner, bringing not only the stolen decoration, but also a dozen roses.

“I know saying sorry doesn’t do anything, but I promise I’ll do better,” he had said.

As for why he stole the life-size Santa, Melvin said, “Just wasn’t thinking. I was like, ‘That’s cool. Wish I had it.'”

Owner Mayra Gallo will not press charges against Melvin, who has offered to work for free to make things right.