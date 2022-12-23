Tim Allen reflects on how The Santa Clause changed his life: “To be Santa Claus is formidable and gratifying”

It’s been nearly 30 years since we were introduced to Tim Allen‘s Scott Calvin in 1994’s The Santa Clause, and the actor says he’s reminded every year how loved the franchise is.

Speaking with ABC Audio, Allen noted his character, Scott aka Santa, has become as iconic and recognizable as his other character, Toy Story‘s Buzz Lightyear.

“People will see me out and they’ll point to their children, ‘This is Santa Claus!'” he said. Allen also noted that his life’s goal “is to make people laugh,” which he says he accomplishes every Christmas.

“This whole thing becoming a part of every season, to be Santa Claus, is formidable and gratifying and humbling. There is no word for it that, all of a sudden, this [has become] one of those movies like A Christmas Story and Miracle [on 34th Street]. It’s in that group,” he said.

As for why The Santa Clause is such a beloved franchise, Allen credits its success to the writing. “The script was so well written,” he praised.

He also reflected on his ’90s sitcom, Home Improvement, and how the two are similar in comedy and writing.

Said Allen, “We were talking about Home Improvement that … [it] became iconic for families and they said it was because it was written well. I said it’s a shout out to people that write, the literary people that put words on paper. All we do is bring that to you.” (AUDIO IS ABC 1-ON-1)

Allen reprises his role as Scott Calvin in the new Disney+ series The Santa Clauses, which also stars Elizabeth Mitchell, Kal Penn, Elizabeth Allen-Dick, Austin Kane and David Krumholtz.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.