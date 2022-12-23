Did you know? Keith Urban’s got a guitar named after a character in It’s a Wonderful Life

‘Tis the season for Christmas movies, and different country stars have different favorites when it comes to cozying up in front of the TV.

Keith Urban favors the classics: “I love A Christmas Story, that’s a good one, and It’s a Wonderful Life, of course,” the singer says in an interview with his label, adding that the latter film inspired him to name one of the musical instruments he plays year-round.

“One of my main guitars is called Clarence, and it’s named after the angel [in It’s a Wonderful Life],” the singer adds.

But not every singer opts for the traditional holiday films. Jon Pardi prefers a movie that’s a little bit raunchier, he reveals.

“Bad Santa’s pretty good,” the singer tells his label, but says he’s got a tamer selection if there are “little cousins” around while the movie’s on.

“Elf is pretty much probably one of the funniest Christmas movies to ever be that new and beat out all of the old Christmas movies,” the star goes on to say. “It is definitely up there.”

This Christmas might be Jon’s last chance to watch Bad Santa for a while. The singer and his wife, Summer, are currently expecting their first child — a baby girl — who is due in early 2023.