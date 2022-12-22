Would you spend $20 on Fruit Loops? How about $20 on 1 big Fruit Loop?

Imagine chowing down on Fruit Loops so big that you have to eat them with both hands.

If that’s a twisted fantasy of yours, you are in luck: a company is dropping what they call the Big Fruit Loop, based on the popular Kellogg’s cereal. MSCHF, a Brooklyn-based art collective, will soon release boxes containing a jumbo-size cereal loop that reportedly weighs half a pound. It will cost you $20.

The company behind the 930-calorie cereal claims its Loop will taste just like the regular-size Fruit Loops you see in the grocery store.

The gigantic cereal will be available Monday, December 19, as part of MSCHF Drop #87, which you can check out on its official website. It is unknown if you can specifically request a certain colored loop as part of your unbalanced breakfast.