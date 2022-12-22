Seasonal survey shows people can tolerate an average of under four hours with family before needing a breather

While 95% of respondents say it’s important to spend time with family over the holidays, a new survey shows everybody has their limits.

The survey of 2,000 Americans that was commissioned by Motel 6 shows 75% of respondents find themselves needing a break from those same family members.

Specifically, people last an average of three hours and 54 minutes before they need to step away for some time to themselves.

One in four people have even hidden in a relative’s house to get away from it all; 37% say they cook up an excuse to leave the house altogether.

Of those who are staying with a relative over the holidays, two in five admit doing so is stressful. Twenty-two percent of those visitors say they feel the need to get away for lack of privacy; 20% say it’s because their family is getting on their nerves — the same percentage who say family drama has them needing a breather.

Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.