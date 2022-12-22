Fruitcake? Broken stuff? Find out what the worst holiday gifts are, according to a new poll

This is the time of year for gift-getting, and that means it’s also the time of year for getting bad gifts.

ContextLogic, the parent company of the online retailer Wish, commissioned a poll of more than 6,000 users in the U.S., Germany and Spain to find out what makes the worst stuff to get over the holidays. It shouldn’t be a surprise what the worst gift to get is: broken or defective items.

Twenty-eight percent agreed getting broken stuff sucks.

That said, the poll, which was quoted by Fox Business, revealed there are plenty of other items that won’t get you any smiles on unwrapping day.

Second on the list of the top 10 worst gifts to get, at 23%, was fruitcake.

Seriously, people: Nobody likes fruitcake.

Coming in third: Weight loss items, which were only slightly ahead by a single percentage point of political gifts. Out of style clothing rounded out the top 5, but cheap chocolates and Christmas ties were close behind.

Oh, and it’s good we wrote this handy warning: 80% of the Americans polled say they’re pretty good at faking enthusiasm for a less-than-stellar present.

What’s more, giving a bad gift creates a cycle of shame: 20% admit they regift bad presents.

