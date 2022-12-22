Couple arrives home to find naked stranger in their living room

Instead of studying for finals, a college student is learning from the school of hard knocks after getting popped for naked trespassing.

WCJB reports 19-year-old ﻿Alberto Araya is behind bars after slipping into a Gainesville, Florida, apartment that did not belong to him. Security footage taken before the break-in shows Araya wearing green shorts as he goes to town on the lot’s exit sign.

Police say after he damaged the sign, he broke into a couple’s apartment. They didn’t elaborate on whether he relieved himself of his clothes before or after the break-in.

The couple arrived at their place soon after and found the 19-year-old standing naked in their living room. Instead of confronting Araya, they fled. The suspect left about 15 minutes later, but not before causing significant damage to the property.

When police snagged Araya, he told police he thought his wife was in the apartment, but he was unable to identify which of the homeowners was his significant other.

Police later found out Araya isn’t married.