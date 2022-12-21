Police mistake modern art for comatose woman

Police were tricked into thinking a woman was passed out in an art museum when, in fact, it was a lifelike sculpture.

BBC reports the incident happened at the London art museum Laz Emporium, where two officers broke into the building after seeing a woman slumped over a table.

Turns out the woman was actually a lifelike statue made of packing tape and foam. It was dressed in a yellow hoodie, black leggings and had a blond wig on its head. Police were fooled because its back was facing the window.

The police report adds, “They uncovered that the person was, in fact, a mannequin.”