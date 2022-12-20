“Officer, I swear I found this bomb in the trash and kept it”

One man’s trash is another man’s treasure — but what happens if said trash is actually an arsenal of weapons?

WHDH reports a Wakefield man was arrested after police found a bomb in his car. His excuse? He found it while picking through other people’s trash, thought it was a road flare and decided to keep it.

Police say they stopped the suspect around 3 a.m. Sunday for erratic driving and learned his license was suspended. A search of the car yielded a device that was packed with fireworks, smokeless powder, match heads, six .22-caliber bullets, a ball bearing and an actual road flare.

The police report said the man told them “he picks up other people’s trash sometimes and found the device.”

“[The suspect] stated he thought it was just a road flare and he state[d] he would never try to make something like that or harm anybody,” the statement continued. Police believe the man might have been making bombs.

He was arrested and now faces criminal charges.