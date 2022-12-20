Lightning strike on sewage plant causes the stinkiest flood

They say lightning never strikes twice and residents of Muscle Shoals, Alabama, are hoping that is truly the case after a sewage pump was struck.

WHNT reports Mother Nature is to blame for the nearly 2,000 gallons of sewage that flowed through the surrounding streets. Muscle Shoals Utilities Board Manager James Vance said crews were successful in repairing the physical damage to the plant in about 30 minutes, but not the emotional and olfactory damage the sewage inflicted upon the community.

The sewage later found its way into a nearby storm drain, and crews worked to clean the area. The escaped sewage has since flowed into a stormwater retention pond.