Dog missing for 7 years finally reunited with her family

A dog that’s been missing for seven years has been reunited with her family just in time for the holidays.

Jazzy ran away from her family in Texas when she was 5 years old after being spooked by fireworks. Despite the family’s best efforts, her loving owners were unable to find her.

Seven years later, the Orange County Animal Services in Orlando, Florida, responded to the call of an abandoned dog at a hotel. Jazzy was suffering a bad case of arthritis and the shelter feared they wouldn’t be able to adopt her out because of her health issues.

Workers scanned her microchip and found her original owners’ contact information, so they gave them a call. “When we called them, we gave them the surprise of a lifetime,” their post read. “They searched for her for a long time, and even after seven years, they never gave up hope.”

“We told them about her health issues, her current condition, and we let them know their options. They never hesitated. Kerry, Jazzy’s owner, jumped on a plane from Texas to Florida a few days later, and today, we reunited them,” the post continued. “It was a tearful reunion, and it was incredible to watch Jazzy come to life at her owner’s voice.”

The tear-jerking story added, “She licked his hand again and again and inched her body as close as she could to him. After all those years, her heart still remembered, and was finally whole.”

The shelter doesn’t know how Jazzy wound up in Florida, but they are thrilled she gets to live out her days back with her loving family.