Who gave the dog a driver’s license?

Border collies are said to be smart … but are they smart enough to drive a car? Maybe so.

Metro.co.uk reports a border collie crashed its owner’s Jeep after jumping into the front seat and knocking the stick shift loose. Video taken from a neighbor’s house sees the owner frantically trying to stop the car through the passenger’s side door, but she fails to stop it from hitting her neighbor’s car.

“Oh, for God’s sake,” the frazzled woman shrieks after the car comes to a stop. She then points to the dog in the driver’s seat as another person asks if she’s OK.

The car that was hit belonged to ﻿Shaun Waller﻿, who told the outlet just how badly the border collie damaged his vehicle. “It caused a lot of rear damage to my car — the rear quarter was damaged and it was pushed into the wall,” he said.

He also had a small laugh over the incident, adding, “I just hope the dog is a named driver, but if the car insurance won’t do it then the pet insurance might.” As for why he’s not seeing red, Waller adds his car is old so he isn’t “too bothered about the damage.”

Information about the dog and its owner were not reported. This should be a lesson to all dog owners about letting your pup play co-pilot: they just might try to take your car for a spin.