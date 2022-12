PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Policymakers for the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality have approved a rule that prohibits the sale of new gasoline-powered passenger vehicles in Oregon by 2035. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the effort on Monday comes as Oregon plans to cut climate-warming emissions by 50% by 2035 and by 90% by 2050. The transportation sector accounts for nearly 40% of greenhouse gas emissions in Oregon and is the biggest source of pollution in the U.S.