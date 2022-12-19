Man throws wine bottles after package store refuses to give him discount

Sometimes it’s better just to ask to speak with the manager …

Patch reports the Linden Police Department in New Jersey is on the hunt for a man who threw a temper tantrum after he was told a package store wouldn’t sell him liquor at a discounted price.

When he didn’t get the response he wanted, he flew into a rage. The “irate” shopper picked up bottles of red wine and hurled them at the cashiers. The suspect also threatened the employees’ lives before grabbing a small bottle of liquor and leaving the store in a huff.

In all, he caused roughly $3,000 worth of damages because he couldn’t get his booze at a cheaper price.

Police are trying to identify the man and have shared the video on their Facebook page. Anyone who recognizes the suspect is invited to call police.