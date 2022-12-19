Man shot by police in southwest Washington dies

LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say a southwest Washington man has died at a hospital after Kelso police shot him over the weekend while responding to a call saying he was armed, “suicidal and homicidal.” The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Clark County sheriff’s officials said Monday that Joseph Coons died at a hospital. Longview police were called around 11:55 p.m. Saturday by someone reporting that a suicidal and homicidal man was in his house with his family. Kelso police said Sunday that a responding Kelso officer was “involved in a shooting with the suspect.” The officer has been put on leave, as is standard protocol. Officials say the officer’s name will be released after an interview with investigators.