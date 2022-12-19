Gilgeous-Alexander hits game-winner as Thunder edge Blazers

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit a baseline jumper as time expired to lift the Oklahoma City Thunder over the Portland Trail Blazers 123-121 and ruin Damian Lillard’s record-setting night. Gilgeous-Alexander drove to his left and drained a 14-foot pullup over Justise Winslow. The shot capped a 35-point performance for Gilgeous-Alexander. Lillard made a reverse layup with 3.5 seconds remaining to tie it. He finished with 28 points and broke Clyde Drexler’s franchise career scoring record. Drexler had 18,040 points for the Trail Blazers from 1983-95.