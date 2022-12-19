Crocodiles are making a comeback in Florida

Florida is known for its alligators, but another sharp-toothed creature is wading in its waters to reclaim its crown — the crocodile.

News-Press reports Florida has reported several recent sightings, including an 8-foot beast off their east coast. It’s currently estimated at least 2,000 crocodiles now call the Sunshine State their home.

Back in 1975, the estimated number of crocs was much lower, with experts saying there were maybe about 300 in the wild.

Crocodiles native to Florida are listed as a threatened species by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. As for their lookalike species, the alligator, it’s believed the numbers are past 1.25 million in the state of Florida, reports the conservation organization Defenders of Wildlife.

Crocodiles are mostly found along the state’s coastlines and normally snack on birds, fish, small mammals and fellow reptiles.