Wait, there are people out there who genuinely don’t know what nutcrackers are for?

(NOTE LANGUAGE) This may come as a shock, but there are people out in the world who have no idea what a nutcracker’s main function is. By nutcrackers, we mean the kind that inspired a whole Tchaikovsky ballet.

The New York Post reports that an alarming number of people this year have expressed shock over the popular Christmas decoration because they didn’t know these figurines actually crack nuts in their mouth.

Such highlighted tweets include, “I was today years old when I realized that nutcrackers are actually used to crack nuts.” Another, which was written in all capital letters, screamed out, “Nutcrackers actually crack nuts?! WTF since when.”

Considering nutcrackers are literally named after their primary function, it makes you wonder how many people don’t know what can openers and leaf blowers do.