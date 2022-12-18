Survey says one in three fear awkward holiday conversations

With Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror, there’s still much to do for the holidays — including, apparently, stressing over what your relatives want to talk about over eggnog.

In fact, according to a survey of 2,000 people that was recently conducted in the United Kingdom, one in three people fear having awkward conversations with their friends and relatives at this time of year.

Making matters worse, 57% of those polled say the people they see during the holidays ask the same cringey questions every year.

The poll, commissioned by a shopping destination known across The Pond known as Samsung KX, noted that some 40% are asked about their sex lives, topping the list of the most awkward topics broached during these get-togethers.

Coming in second, the inevitable “Why can’t you meet someone nice?” or “Are you planning on having a baby?” At 31%, relationship queries are considered the second-most eye-rolling.

Twenty-nine percent want to avoid political conversations — right up there with chatting about money at 28%. Twenty percent don’t want to talk about COVID, and 15% don’t want to talk about their career.

Nearly half of those polled say any of these topics are likely to spark an argument.

All that said, 48% of those polled say they’re still looking forward to getting together for the holidays, potential landmines and all.

Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.