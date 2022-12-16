Wedding crashed by 150 half-naked ravers

Some people don’t want it to rain on their wedding day, but those fears are dwarfed by what ﻿Natalie Rhodes had to go through.

﻿The Mirror ﻿reports about 150 half-naked ravers showed up at the 40-year-old’s wedding in Malta and turned it into “the worst day of my life.”

“We got married abroad, we had this package and it cost us about £6,000 just for the wedding itself and we were promised exclusivity of a beach club,” she recalled.

She had hired a company called Perfect Weddings Abroad, which Rhodes claims had promised she would have a lovely day. But, it turns out, the venue double-booked itself.

“Two days before the wedding, one of the colleagues that were abroad basically told us that we would be sharing the venue with a party of people and that it wouldn’t be exclusive at all,” she lamented. “We had half-naked partygoers watching us get married on the beach. We had children there and it was just like one big rave.”

“I think they paid something stupid like £50K so they didn’t expect to be sharing it with us either, and they said it was like they were gatecrashing our wedding,” she continued.

The horror story continued. “There was vomit everywhere,” she said. “My child went into the bathroom, came out then vomited all over the beach because he’d seen what had gone on in the toilets — they were covered in vomit.”

“It was the worst day of my life. We had about 10 ravers for every wedding guest. We were outnumbered,” she added.

She’s planning on holding a makeup ceremony and is thinking about taking Perfect Weddings Abroad to small claims court.