Tesla eaten by pit bull. Literally

Someone call Elon Musk because his electric vehicles aren’t dog proof, according to one TikToker.

User @Toodiesangelxx shared a video of a dog jumping on the driver’s side door and chewing everything it could get its teeth on. The woman had her window partially rolled up, but the dog manages to grab the rubber window lining and sucks it out of the car like spaghetti.

She captioned the video, “A pitbull [sic] ate my tesla! I really cannot believe this.”

Once the dog wandered away, she got out of the car to inspect the damage. She discovered the dog had chewed up several of her tires and the metal around them.

The user later clarified the dog didn’t belong to her, but to a neighbor. Police were called to the scene, and the user shared a screenshot from the dog’s reported owner reaching out to apologize and offer to help pay for damages.