Micrometeorite possibly behind Russian space capsule leak

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian space official says a coolant leak from a Russian space capsule attached to the International Space Station could have been caused by a micrometeorite strike. Russia’s space corporation Roscosmos and NASA both have said Thursday’s incident hasn’t posed any danger to the station’s crew. Sergei Krikalev, a veteran cosmonaut who serves as the director of crewed space flight programs at Roscosmos, said a meteorite striking one of the radiators of the Soyuz MS-22 capsule could have caused the coolant to escape. The leak prompted Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin to abort a planned spacewalk earlier in the day.