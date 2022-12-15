VanSlooten, No. 16 Ducks dominate E. Washington 88-38

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Freshman Grace VanSlooten scored a season-best 26 points and joined Endyia Rogers and Phillipina Kyei with double-doubles and No. 16 Oregon dominated Eastern Washington 88-38. The Ducks held the Eagles to 21% shooting, had a 65-27 rebounding advantage (19-4 on the offensive end) and a 48-4 difference on points in the paint. Eastern Washington’s first points in the paint came on a layup by Camille Jentzsch with 3:57 left in the game. VanSlooten was 11-of-17 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds. Kyei had 11 points and a career-high 18 rebounds with Rogers scoring 11 with 10 boards. Jamie Loera led Eastern Washington with nine points and six rebounds.