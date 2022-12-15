Schoesler remembers former WSU football coach Mike Leach

OLYMPIA… State Sen. Mark Schoesler, R-Ritzville, issued this statement in response to news that former Washington State University head football coach Mike Leach died Monday night in a Mississippi hospital following a massive heart attack.

“I had the privilege of meeting Mike Leach when he was the head coach at WSU. He was a great character in the world of college football and one of its most innovative and creative offensive minds. During his years as WSU’s head coach, his ‘Air Raid’ offense not only piled up yardage but it was very entertaining to watch. His success along the sideline was matched by his outspoken nature whenever he gave interviews. During his eight seasons in Pullman, he made the Cougars relevant. This is a sad day for Cougar Nation and college football fans. My thoughts and condolences go to his family, his current and former players and current and former assistant coaches.”

Leach was Washington State’s head coach from 2012 through 2019. During his eight seasons in Pullman, he led the Cougars to a 55-47 record. His most successful season was in 2018, when WSU finished with an 11-2 record and a win in the Alamo Bowl.

Leach left WSU and became the head coach at Mississippi State in 2020. In his three seasons at MSU, he compiled a 19-17 record. Prior to becoming Washington State’s coach, Leach coached 10 seasons at Texas Tech, where he had an 84-43 mark.

Schoesler is the state senator for the 9th Legislative District, which includes Pullman, where WSU’s main campus is located.