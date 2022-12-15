Lillard leads Blazers past Spurs 128-112 for 3rd straight

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Damian Lillard had 37 points and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the San Antonio Spurs 128-112 for their third straight win. Anfernee Simons added 23 points for Portland, which has won five of six. Keldon Johnson led the Spurs with 25 points, Doug McDermott added 14 and Keita Bates-Diop had 13. San Antonio was seeking its fourth consecutive victory after losing 11 in a row. Lillard also had eight assists and five rebounds. He was 14 for 23 from the floor, including 7 of 14 from 3-point territory. The star guard scored 22 points in the first half.