Landslide at Malaysia campground leaves 9 dead, 25 missing

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — A landslide at a tourist campground in Malaysia has left nine people dead and authorities say 25 people are feared buried at the site on an organic farm outside the capital of Kuala Lumpur. District police chief Suffian Abdullah said that 94 Malaysians were believed to have been at the campsite in Batang Kali in central Selangor state, around 31 miles north of Kuala Lumpur, when the incident occurred early Friday. Suffian said they had entered the area, a popular recreational site for locals who can pitch tents or rent them from the farm, on Wednesday. Suffian said a five-year-old boy was among the dead. Seven people have been hospitalized and another 53 people have been rescued.