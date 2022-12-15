AP source: Yankees, Rodón agree to $162 million, 6-year deal

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees have added Carlos Rodón to their rotation, agreeing to a $162 million, six-year contract with the left-hander. A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the contract to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was pending a physical. New York took care of its most pressing question when it convinced AL MVP Aaron Judge to stay in the Bronx with a $360 million, nine-year contract — baseball’s biggest free agent deal ever. But the contract for Rodón is an addition for the reigning AL East champions. Rodón went 14-8 this year with a 2.88 ERA in his lone season with the San Francisco Giants.