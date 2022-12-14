You can now ask Alexa to tip your Amazon delivery driver

With the holiday season quickly approaching, Amazon delivery drivers are working hard to ensure every package is delivered. So, to thank them for the hustle, Amazon rolled out a cute way to celebrate its employees.

Customers can now ask their Alexa to tip the person who delivered their packages. All they have to say is “Alexa, thank my driver” to their Alexa-enabled device and the person who dropped off their most recent delivery will receive $5.

In a press release, the company explained, “Any time a customer says ‘Alexa, thank my driver,’ the driver who delivered their most recent package will be notified of the customer’s appreciation. And, in celebration of this new feature, with each thank-you received from customers, drivers will also receive an additional $5, at no cost to the customer.”

And if that isn’t incentive enough to thank your delivery driver, Amazon has a special prize for those who receive the most kudos.

“The five drivers who receive the most customer ‘thank-you’s’ during the promotional period, will also be rewarded with $10,000 and an additional $10,000 to their charity of choice,” Amazon announced.

The promo period runs for a limited time, lasting until 1 million customers have given their thanks.