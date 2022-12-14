US deaths fell this year, but not to pre-COVID levels

NEW YORK (AP) — The number of U.S. deaths has dropped this year, but there are still more than there were before the coronavirus hit. Preliminary data — through the first 11 months of this year — indicates 2022 will see fewer deaths than the previous two COVID-19 pandemic years. Current reports suggest deaths may be down about 3% from 2020 and about 7% from 2021. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted its latest data Wednesday. It will be months before health officials have a full tally. COVID-19 is the nation’s third leading cause of death — behind heart disease and cancer.