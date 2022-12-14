Company holiday parties are back — but with some restraint

NEW YORK (AP) — Company holiday parties are making a comeback. A survey of 252 U.S.-based companies by hiring firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas finds that more than 57% of companies are planning an in-person holiday party this year. While still considerably fewer than the 75% of companies that threw parties in 2019, it’s a big leap from 26% in 2021 and 5% in 2020. However, many celebrations will be smaller and more intimate as companies try to accommodate workforces that have become increasingly remote and far-flung. Virtual wine pairings and secret Santa exchanges seem to be out. But many companies are opting for toned-down lunches or activities from spas to pickleball to lure out office workers still working from home for much of the week.