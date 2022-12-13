US study: Over half of car crash victims had drugs in system

DETROIT (AP) — A large U.S. government study has found that more than half the people injured or killed in traffic crashes had one or more drugs, or alcohol, in their bloodstreams. The study by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration also found that just over 54% of injured drivers had drugs or alcohol in their systems. An ingredient of cannabis was the most prevalent, followed by alcohol. The study’s authors say the results can’t be used to gauge drug use on the roads nationwide, but they say the high number of drivers, passengers and other road users with drugs in their systems is concerning.