Restaurant manager fired after demanding employees prove dog died

A restaurant chain manager is out of a job after going off the rails in an email rant to employees, presumably after someone asked to take time off to bury a dead pet.

KCTV reports the egregious email was sent by an Overland Park, Kansas, restaurant manager.

“Our call offs are occurring at a staggering rate. From now on, if you call off, you might as well go out and look for another job,” the message starts. “We are no longer tolerating ANY excuse for calling off. If you’re sick, you need to come prove it to us. If your dog died, you need to bring him in and prove it to us.”

The manager goes on to threaten that anyone who calls out more than once “will not have a job.” They then turned around to pat themselves on the back for never missing a single day of work in their “11.5 years” of service.

“I came in sick. I got in a wreck literally on my to work one time, airbags went off and my car was totaled, but you know what, I made it to work, ON TIME!” the email claims.

The manager says they, too, would rather be at home with their family and pets, but adds they signed up for the restaurant life. “I’m dedicated to being here. As should you. No more excuses or complaints,” they conclude.

Corporate did not like the message and said in a statement, “We strive to provide a caring and respectful work environment for our team members. This message is not aligned with our company’s values. We can confirm we have parted ways with this manager.”