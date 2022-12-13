DeSantis seeks grand jury investigation of COVID-19 vaccines

MIAMI (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is asking the state’s Supreme Court to convene a grand jury to investigate “any and all wrongdoing” with respect to the COVID-19 vaccines. The Republican governor gave no specifics on what wrongdoing the panel would investigate. But he said it was illegal in Florida to misrepresent the efficacy of a drug, and that the panel would aim to jog loose data about the vaccines. COVID-19 vaccine studies funded by the pharmaceutical companies that developed them have been published in peer-reviewed journals. Government panels reviewed data on the safety and effectiveness of the shots before approving them for use.