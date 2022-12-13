Apple Music to launch karaoke feature by the end of the year

Apple Music is about to release a karaoke feature just in time for all those Christmas and New Year’s parties.

The company unveiled Apple Music Sing, and explained in blog post this new feature will allow subscribers to manually adjust the vocal levels on tens of millions of songs and read along to real-time lyrics. In addition, Apple will release lyric videos “to help fans take the lead, perform duets, sing backup, and more,” per the release.

The feature also includes backup vocals and a duet view, the latter of which allows for multiple vocalists to sing FaceTime style with their friends.

This offering will also come with 50 companion playlists “featuring all of the epic songs, duets, choruses, and anthems that have been compelling people all around the world to sing,” per the release.

Apple Music Sing is set to be released later this month for subscribers. It will be accessible on the iPhone, iPad and the new Apple TV 4K.