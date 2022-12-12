Woman dumps 50 pounds of poop at police station’s stoop

(NOTE LANGUAGE) A Texas police department was in for a smelly surprise when 50 pounds of human feces landed at its door.

Law & Crime reports the Electra Police Department arrested Mindy Janette Stephens, 46, for leaving buckets of poop on its stoop. She now faces a Class B misdemeanor for illegal dumping.

The pile of plop was dumped on the lot on December 1; the incident was filmed by security cameras. When an officer went out to investigate what was left behind, the affidavit states, “He went outside to see what was going on and discovered three, 5-gallon buckets of what appeared to be human waste.”

“He saw a person in an all-white haz-mat [sic] suit with a yellow mask walking back to a tan SUV with a trailer. He attempted to ask what they were doing and a female stated that the buckets were human s*** and she was dropping them off,” the affidavit continued. “She then got in the vehicle and drove off.”

As for how Stephens was implicated in the scat-astrophe, a lieutenant recognized her voice when reviewing security footage. They told her she needed to pick up the buckets or she’d face the music.

She claimed the poop buckets were “not her problem,” so she was arrested. Stephens was released on $2,000 bond. It should be noted Stephens is married to the local assistant fire chief.

It is unknown why she dumped 50 pounds of poop at the police station.