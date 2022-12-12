Scientists say COVID lockdowns made kids fatter, impacted their balance

The move to lock down schools at the height of the COVID pandemic was bucked by some states — to great criticism at the time — but a new study out of Japan shows those states were on to something.

It’s already proven that grades nosedived in many of those school districts that closed their doors and moved to online classes, but the new study of Japanese children details the physical toll the lockdowns had: Notably their balance is off and their body fat percentage has ticked up.

Researcher Tadashi Ito with Nagoya University noted in a university release, “Since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Japan after April 2020, children have not been able to engage in sufficient physical education, sports activities, and outdoor play at school. It became clear that balance ability during movement was easily affected … and the percentage of body fat was likely to increase.”

He explains, “This may have been because of shorter outdoor playtime and club activities, which impeded children’s ability to learn the motor skills necessary to balance during movement.”

Further, the team noted that in lieu of physical activity, kids who were studied did what people do when they’re bored: they became couch potatoes.

“[L]ifestyle habits were disrupted,” the team declared. Screen time increased and sleep habits were affected, which can lead to obesity and other health problems.