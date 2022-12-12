Nantucket goes topless

Women no longer face a fine and jail time if found bare chested on Nantucket’s famous beaches. A bylaw banning women from removing their tops has been removed from the books.

Boston.com reports Governor-elect Maura Healey, who currently serves as the state’s attorney general, approved the amended bylaw. Before, women faced a fine of up to $300 and three years in jail if they weren’t covering their chest. Some people viewed that as discriminatory against their gender.

Town Clerk Nancy Holmes explained, “In order to promote equality for all persons, any person shall be allowed to go topless on any public or private beach within the Town of Nantucket.”

The bylaw was amended following a vote in May, in which residents voted in favor of the Gender Equality on Beaches order.

In addition, a new poll found nearly three-quarters of respondents would have no problem visiting a topless beach in Nantucket. Said Brighton resident Gwen K., “I don’t see it as a problem at all … Women should be able to exercise the same privilege [as men]. Any novelty would be short-lived.”

The updated bylaw will go into effect once Nantucket updates its signage and posting to let people know all are welcome to romp topless on their beaches. Please note the rules only pertain to the local beaches.