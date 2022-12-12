EXPLAINER: Why fusion could be a clean-energy breakthrough

The Department of Energy is planning an announcement for Tuesday about a “major scientific breakthrough” at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. The laboratory is one of several sites worldwide where researchers have been trying to develop the possibilities of harnessing energy from nuclear fusion. It’s a technology that could one day help shift the planet away from reliance on fossil fuels, which are contributing to climate change. The technology has long struggled with daunting challenges.