…And someone was arrested for trying to bring nunchucks and knives on a plane

What is it with people trying to smuggle weapons onto planes?

TSA agents in New York City’s LaGuardia Airport arrested a man for trying to smuggle a cache of weapons onto his flight. Said TSA agent Lisa Farbstein on Twitter, “A lump of coal for this guy for the holiday.”

Sharing an image of his haul, which was a pair of nunchucks and five different knives, Farbstein wrote, “Six prohibited items among a traveler’s carry-on items at @LGAairport on Sunday – 3 saw blades, nunchucks, a switchblade and a knife that folds into a bullet-shaped sheath.”

The agent notes that the man would have saved himself the headache had he just followed the rules and packed the items into a checked bag.