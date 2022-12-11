Not only is this guy a bad shot, he’s also a bad drunk driver

Police say a car chase ended when the suspect made his vehicle take a flying lesson.

WJAC reports 23-year-old Stephen Matis was arrested after a drunken night of idiocy. Matis alerted police of his presence when he decided to discharge his firearm in a residential building. After police were called, the suspect jumped into a blue Ford Mustang and sped off into the distance.

One problem — Matis was apparently drunk as a skunk, so he had no driving skills. Instead of staying on the road during the police chase, which lasted 30 seconds, he jumped a rock wall as well as the row of trees nearby and landed on a two-axle trailer.

Police seized two firearms from Matis and say he reeked of alcohol.

He is being held on $43,000 bail and faces several charges, such as reckless endangerment, DUI as well as several firearms and traffic violations.

It was not reported if anyone was injured by Matis.