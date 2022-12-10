Not quite Castaway: $218 million private island mansion up for sale in Palm Beach

A Palm Beach, Florida, property has just hit the market and promises the ultimate getaway — that is, if you have $218 million burning a hole in your pocket.

A more than 28,000-square-foot escape, 10 Tarpon Isle sits on the only private island in the already exclusive Palm Beach. Its soon-to-be completed mansion boasts all the amenities you’d figure you’d get for a home that costs more than Greece’s GDP for 2022: There are 11 bedrooms, 15 bathrooms and seven half-baths to start. There’s also a five-car garage, a 98-foot swimming pool, an indoor spa, an outdoor clay tennis court, a library and a humidor.

Of course there are two boat docks, a gym and other refinements, like a hair salon, according to Christian Angle Real Estate.

For funsies while you’re waiting for your ramen noodles to boil, check out the mortgage calculator.