Moroccans & France move on in World Cup

Ecstatic Moroccans celebrate World Cup victory over Portugal

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Ecstatic Moroccans have poured into the streets of their capital and other cities in the North African country to celebrate the national soccer team’s historic victory over Portugal at the World Cup. Morocco beat the Portuguese 1-0 in Qatar to become the first African and the first Arab team to reach the semifinals at the soccer tournament. The capital of Rabat was bursting with joy while Morocco fans also celebrated in the streets of Doha and in cities across Europe. Other fans from the Middle East and Africa who have adopted the Atlas Lions as their team were also jubilant.

France advances to semifinals at World Cup, tops England 2-1

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Kylian Mbappe and France made it back to the semifinals of the World Cup by beating England 2-1. Olivier Giroud scored in the 78th minute at Al Bayt Stadium to keep France on course to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to win back-to-back World Cups. England striker Harry Kane had a chance to even the score late in the match but he sent a penalty attempt over the bar. It was his second spot kick of the match. He earlier scored to make it 1-1 after Aurelien Tchouameni had given France the lead. France will next face Morocco in the semifinals on Wednesday.