Apparently TSA stopped 40 firearms from getting onto planes in New England this year

Apparently there are a lot of people who think you can bring a gun onto an airplane.

Mass Live reports that TSA agents at Bradley International Airport in Connecticut stopped a woman from boarding a plane with a loaded gun in her fanny pack. Yes, you read that correctly.

The woman had shoved the .9 mm Smith & Wesson firearm into her bag and she is now facing some state charges and being asked how she got past security with the weapon.

More alarmingly, this is apparently the 40th gun confiscated in a New England airport this year — and the fifth total for Bradley International Airport. Boston’s Logan International Airport saw the most guns this year — a record 26 in total.

TSA agents have issued another reminder that being caught boarding a plane with a gun can lead to a maximum fine of $13,669 for the first offense. This goes for those with permits.