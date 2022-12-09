US keeps eye on China’s space activities for potential risks

BEIJING (AP) — The head of American military operations in space says the U.S. is closely monitoring Chinese activities that pose a potential risk to its assets in space. Commander of U.S. Space Command Army Gen. James Dickinson on Friday also cheered the overwhelming passage in the United Nations of a resolution that countries not conduct direct-ascent antisatellite tests that create space debris. Of the four countries that have conducted such tests, the United States was the only one that voted in favor, while China and Russia voted no and India abstained. Dickinson said countries cannot continue contributing to debris in low Earth orbit, where commercial satellites and facilities such as China’s space station operate.