New Peru president appears with military to cement power

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru’s first female president appeared in a military ceremony on national television on Friday in her first official event as head of state, an attempt to cement her power and buck the national trend of early presidential departures. Some politicians already were calling for early elections, however, in an indication of continued political rancor. Dina Boluarte was elevated from vice president to replace ousted leftist Pedro Castillo as the country’s leader Wednesday after he angered many by trying to dissolve the legislature before an impeachment vote. She said she should be allowed to hold the office for the remaining 3 1/2 years of his term.