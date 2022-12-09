Embrace self-love or your negative thoughts may come true

As Justin Bieber once said, “You should go and love yourself.” Researchers at Japan’s Shinshu University have found that if you have a negative view of yourself, the bad things you believe could very well come true. They say the way you speak about yourself in the present influences the way you will see yourself in the future.

“People with psychiatric disorders including major depression tend to hold negative self-schema such as ‘I am incompetent’ and ‘I am a loser in life,’” researcher Noboru Matsumoto said, referring to the way in which people perceives themselves. “However, how people form and update self-schema and what individual differences are involved in these processes are unresolved issues in scientific research,” he continued.

The research also found that events from a person’s childhood can have a lasting impression on their life by altering the way they views themselves, essentially creating a self-fulfilling prophecy. They become the things they believe about themselves, according to the research.

Self-love seems like the key to having fewer faults. According to these researchers, if you’re struggling, try to change your self-image.

