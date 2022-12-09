Car surrounded by shopping carts? Welcome to the latest viral trend, baby

Police are alerting those who drive to the supermarket to be aware of a new viral prank. Apparently, people are surrounding parked vehicles with shopping carts and lying in wait to record their victims’ reactions.

KOTV reports Oklahoma police are dealing with this new viral craze and want car owners to know the pranksters are doing it for views. Basically, the stronger their victims react, the more likely they are to post it on social media for attention.

Henrietta Love was victimized by this prank and said the ordeal wasted two hours of her life. The pranksters claimed they worked at the grocery store and urged her to find their manager, because their manager supposedly ordered them to surround her car in shopping carts. They apparently recorded her throughout the incident.

“They want to catch people saying ugly things,” she said, adding the pranksters recorded her. “I wish they would just go get a real job.”

Her concern is that pranksters could target the wrong person.

Broken Arrow police Officer Ethan Hutchins ﻿also had this to say to those thinking of joining the viral trend: “Find different avenues to make yourself famous. Not this one.”