Washington state man charged in 34-year-old Wisconsin murder

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) — A Washington state man has been charged in the 1988 slaying of a woman after he was identified using “familial DNA searching” to examine records of people who may be related to the suspect. WLUK-TV in Green Bay, Wisconsin, reports Thursday that Gene C. Meyer has been charged with first-degree murder and first-degree sexual assault with use of a dangerous weapon in the killing of 60-year-old Betty Rolf. Meyer currently lives in Eatonville, Washington where he was arrested Wednesday. He previously lived in Wisconsin, but police say he fled the state after the slaying.